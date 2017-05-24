When it comes to some of the media, the penchant for nitpicking and mocking everything he does simply because it’s Trump gets old fast.

And so far hasn’t worked out well for the Left, although the president is doing his best to help them along at times. However, the act that garnered derision and mockery on Tuesday is far from that.

Before the Trump’s left Israel for Rome on Tuesday, they visited the Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem. As is customary, the president and first lady signed the Book of Remembrance before they departed. What Trump wrote was apparently enough to put the left in stitches.

President Trump signs Holocaust museum’s book of remembrance like it’s a child’s yearbook https://t.co/Eo06k39QUk — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 23, 2017

I’m not a fan of the way the president uses language, but saying “it’s an honor to be here with my friends” seems perfectly appropriate. Of course, the main word that caused quibbling and accusations was his use of “amazing.” Again, Trump uses enthusiastic language on a regular basis and synonyms for the word include “staggering,” “stunning,” and “stunning.” A fair interpretation of what the president wrote and tagging on the motto we’re all taught when learning about the Holocaust of “Never Forget!” would seemingly show the president was clearly moved.

But that wasn’t enough. Not to leave it at simply making fun of what the president wrote, journalists felt they needed to compare it to his predecessor, Barack Obama — a man who left no question throughout his tenure that there was no love lost between him and Israel or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On the left, via @RaoulWootliff, the note Trump just left at Yad Vashem. 'So amazing!' On the right, the note Obama left at Yad Vashem. pic.twitter.com/rdviJtF3HI — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 23, 2017

So what. Writing more is not always indicative of greater emotion. If that was the case, then George W. Bush has some explaining to do for his simplistic 2008 message of, “God bless Israel.”

As someone who voted for neither major candidate in 2016, I get the urge to point out the legitimately foolish and ridiculous things President Trump says and does. But attempting to make hay out of the things Trump does in a perfectly acceptable manner diminishes the ability to garner attention when things that should truly matter arise.