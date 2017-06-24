In the age of Trump almost nothing seems too outlandish, including stories about women undergoing plastic surgery to look like the ladies Trump.

First ladies have often been style icons, from Dolly Madison to Michelle Obama. Jaqueline Kennedy famously popularized the pill box hat. But today’s medical technology allows for a much more drastic emulation of the First Lady than simply styling one’s hair, makeup, and clothes.

One Texas mother of two, Claudia Sierra, underwent eight procedures in an effort to achieve her goal of looking like First Lady, Melania Trump.

According to Yahoo! News, Sierra underwent, “a revision breast reconstruction, a revision rhinoplasty, a tummy tuck, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift, an eyelid lift, Botox, fillers, and unspecified injectable treatments,” on Monday. The results will be revealed later this year on an episode of Inside Edition.

Sierra, who is a cancer survivor, says she wants to look like Mrs. Trump because, ““I want to feel like the first lady that I know I am inside.” She went on to express what the first lady represents to her beyond striking looks she is willing to go through much pain to achieve.

“Melania for me illustrates power and strength; she is our first lady, and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of me,” she said.

Sierra’s reason for wanting to change her appearance to resemble the first lady is part of a growing trend according to Sierra’s plastic surgeon, Franklin Rose.

“I’ve had many women visit my office wanting the ‘Ivanka look,’” he said in a press release. “So it’s not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous.”

Melania and Ivanka Trump are undeniably gorgeous. One can only assume more women (and possibly men, as well) will follow suit.