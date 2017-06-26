The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday, amidst a release of case decisions and announcements of cases it will take on after its summer recess, it will hear arguments on the Trump administration’s notable first big blunder, the travel ban.

Travel ban will be argued in October — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 26, 2017

The court also reinstated the portion of the ban that affects people from five mid-eastern countries — Iran, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, and Syria — which was a part of the government’s request.