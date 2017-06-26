The family of Philando Castile will receive a $3 million settlement from the city of St. Anthony, Minnesota after he was shot and killed by one of their police officers last year.

A statement was issued by the city and Castile family’s lawyers saying in part,

“The death of Philando Castile is a tragedy for his family and for our community,” the statement said. “The parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims resulting from this tragedy in order to allow the process of healing to move forward for the Castile family, for the people of St. Anthony Village, and for all those impacted by the death of Philando Castile throughout the United States.”

Of course, the money can never return Castile to his loved ones but on an optimistic note, it sounds like the family is planning to use the money in a constructive way to remember him.

“No amount of money could ever replace Philando. With resolution of the claims the family will continue to deal with their loss through the important work of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.”

The officer, Jeronimo Yanez, was acquitted of second-degree murder earlier this month.

Officer Yanez’s dashcam footage was released by the city of St. Anthony in June and shows a truly shocking scenario that left many confounded as to how the shooting was necessary.

This settlement and acquittal of Yanez means the case is essentially closed now, but shouldn’t be forgotten. It will hopefully serve as instructive to both police and civilians, of all colors, on just how wrong a simple traffic stop can go.

You can watch the dashcam video below, but while not graphic it is shocking in nature.

