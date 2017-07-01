Anyone attempting to visit a New Jersey state park today was turned away due to a state government shutdown of all non-essential services Saturday. Those already camping, or with reservations for the weekend, were turned away or asked to leave on Friday night.

Parks affected included popular Island Beach State Park and the state’s famous Liberty State Park, which is an access point to the Statue of Liberty, on 4th of July weekend.

Liberty State Park closed due government shutdown but the Statue of Liberty is open from NYC access points. #njshutdown @northjersey pic.twitter.com/Hzuoq3yvrE — Marko Georgiev (@Markogeorgiev) July 1, 2017

Gov. Chris Christie called the shutdown embarrassing and explained the extent of what services will and will not be available until a budget agreement is met and passed.

WATCH: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announces state government shutdown amid budget impasse https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/OHkOHXEl5P — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2017

Christie emphasized that essential services, like police and fire brigades, will still be working to ensure public safety. However, laughably, the state’s casinos, racetracks, and lotteries are not affected by the shutdown.

Here's a list of state services *not* affected by shutdown. pic.twitter.com/3KoMdOYHJw — Michael Symons (@MichaelSymons_) July 1, 2017

Christie said he will call the Legislature back to the Capitol if the shutdown is still in place tomorrow.