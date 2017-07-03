Chief Justice John Roberts gave a heartfelt commencement speech to his son, Jack’s, 9th-grade commencement.

Each student received a pocket-sized Constitution signed by Roberts, which Head of School Christopher Day told the boys to cherish and to read, because “things like this don’t happen.”

Roberts most applauded line came after he said, “You’ve been at a school with just boys. Most of you will be going to a school with girls,” and paused before saying, “I have no advice for you.”

