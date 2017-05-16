If you are of the ideological Left, there is just about nothing you can do that will remove you from DC’s Elite Society and the Media’s good graces.

Bill Clinton credibly accused of rape? No problem. Hillary Clinton gives Russia 20% of our nation’s uranium in exchange for contributions to the family money laundering outfit – oops, I mean charitable Foundation? No problem. Bill Ayers being an FBI-designated domestic terrorist? No problem – there’s a tenured college professorship awaiting you. The examples are just about endless.

Then there are the lies. Oh so many lies. And no matter how many times Leftists are caught bald-faced – they get to move on. And the very next thing they say – is treated as if it possesses the moral authority and inherent credibility of someone who…well, hadn’t just been caught lying their face off.

Bill Clinton lied under oath – which in part led to his having to give up his law license. Hillary Clinton lied about sniper fire in Bosnia. And being named after Sir Edmund Hillary. And repeatedly about her private-bathroom State Department email server. Barack Obama said we could under his Obamacare keep our doctors and our insurance plans. A lie parroted by myriad other Democrats.

All of these Democrats – and more – are still treated with the utmost credibility and respect.

Then there are the personal resume enhancement lies. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said he fought in Vietnam – he didn’t. He was outed as a liar as the state’s Attorney General – but that mattered not a whit. He subsequently ran for a United States Senate seat – and won.

Then there is Blumenthal’s Democrat Senate colleague – Massachusetts’s Elizabeth Warren. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed ex-Harvard professor – who got her Ivy League gig by claiming to be of American Indian descent. There’s more of that vaunted Democrat diversity. She was outed during her 2012 run for the Senate – and it didn’t matter. She won anyway.

Warren is a ridiculously Leftist person in any setting on the planet. In the Senate, however – it doesn’t even get her in the Top Ten. Nevertheless, the Party’s radical base LOVES her – and they desperately want her to run for President in 2020.

With her long history of lies and Leftism, it would seem to me that when Senator Warren sells a bill as leading to less government intrusion in the marketplace – those of us who’ve paid any attention whatsoever wouldn’t be buying.

Of course her Media fan club is totally on board.

Lawmakers Want Hearing Aids to Be Easier to Get, But Doctors Object

Of course they do, those evil doctors. Standing in the government’s way of making things cheaper. Like government did with health insurance. And home loans. And….

Except, of course, that’s not what Warren’s bill actually does:

“A recent regulatory proposal advanced by Sen. Warren not only increases red tape but could increase costs for health care consumers, including veterans and Medicaid patients, and is another power grab of the federal government over an area currently well overseen by the states. The Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2016 pilfers authority over personal sound amplification products (PSAPs) from the states and establishes a one-size-fits-all mandate from Washington, D.C., for all 50 states, regardless whether the state’s current laws are appropriate for the state’s citizens.”

Now THAT sounds like the Elizabeth Warren we know and…know. So the question is – why is this happening?

Warren, Grassley, Hassan, Isakson Applaud Inclusion of Bipartisan Hearing Aid Legislation in HELP Committee Markup

Why are Republican Senators Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Johnny Isakson (Georgia) helping Warren do this to us? Have they missed…Warren’s entire history in the public eye?

The bill – without Warren’s amendment – has been non-controversial and passed in the past. But now that it has Warren’s amendment – it is quite controversial and shouldn’t be passed.

So it is up to the House of Representatives – to strip the offending, offensive Warren addendum. Here’s hoping Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) does exactly that.

Or any of the many other Republican Representatives. Whom We the People delivered an historic majority – in part to prevent just this sort of legislative nonsense. (And to rid of us of so much existing legislative nonsense.)

As Republicans work towards delivering on the latter – the very least they can do is the former.

As the late, inordinately great Calvin Coolidge said: “It is much more important to kill bad bills than to pass good ones.”

The Warren bill certainly qualifies for Coolidge-esque killing.