North Korea keeps talking trash and testing Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions prohibiting the belligerent little nation from conducting such tests. It’s a good thing then that the US has successfully blasted an ICBM out of the sky in a defense missile launch from California Tuesday. Behold:

According to Vice Adm. James Syring of the Missile Defense Agency, Tuesday’s test rocket “completely obliterated” the ICBM-type rocket used in the exercise.

[Syring] said the Ground-based Midcourse Defense missile launched from a silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base hit the ICBM target head-on in space northeast of Hawaii. Syring also confirmed that the test in the increasingly expensive and expanding missile defense program cost about $244 million. “I was confident before the test that we had the capability to defeat any threat that they would throw at us,” Syring said in a phone briefing to the Pentagon. “And I’m even more confident today after seeing the intercept test yesterday that we continue to be on that course.” North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has boasted that his missile programs will eventually produce an ICBM capable of hitting the U.S. mainland with a nuclear warhead.

Looks like President Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative — dubbed “Star Wars” by the media — may finally be taking shape. And it only took 30 years.