If you, like me, are a child of the 70’s, this will ring a bell:

That little jingle wandered back into my brain this morning when I saw this tweet:

Sen. Marco Rubio on White House drama: "People got what they voted for." pic.twitter.com/VgelCqjT4C — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 21, 2017

The emphasis, of course, has been placed on the highlighted portion. Senator Marco Rubio rightly notes that “This President ran a very unconventional campaign…and in essence, this White House is not much different from the campaign. We — people got what they voted for; they elected him.” Hillary’s win of the popular vote notwithstanding, Rubio’s point is well-taken, at least in response to those who voted for Trump, but now are expressing buyer’s remorse.

The rest of his quote is noteworthy, too, however — particularly for those in the Trumpskeptic™ camp. It is in the best interests of the county for him to succeed — in spite of himself, and even if it proves us wrong. No, there hasn’t been the promised “pivot,” and there isn’t going to be. As I tweeted recently:

Trump gonna Trump. — Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) May 19, 2017

There’s going to be drama and there are going to be issues unique to this White House that must be addressed. And, as Rubio notes, the White House — and the country, by extension — would benefit from having “some systems in place that perhaps avoid some of the unnecessary friction points that come up on a daily basis.”

I’m not overly optimistic that we’ll see that happen. But no one would be happier than me to be wrong on that.