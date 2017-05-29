What do you do when enrollment is down and your budget has been cut? Raise tuition and fees, of course! That’s what the Board of Curators for the University of Missouri has opted to do anyway.

MIZZOU has faced a sharp drop off in enrollment in the past two years, due in part to the uproar over on-campus protests in November 2015. Freshman enrollment in 2015 was 6,000. In 2016, it was 4,700, and it is anticipated to drop down to 4,000 in 2017. That will be its smallest incoming class since the late 90’s. As a result, the school is shutting down seven dorms.

Faced with the enrollment decline and budgetary reductions by the State, the University has opted to increase tuition 2.1% (the maximum under law) and increase student fees, as well. I’ll confess I don’t recall all that much from Walter Johnson’s Econ 101 class*, but this strikes me as counterintuitive. Apparently, I’m not alone in that:

Mizzou-icide: In wake of cratering enrollment, U of Missouri OKs increase in tuition & feeshttps://t.co/z6ExIPcYPl — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 28, 2017

*Yes, I’m a MIZZOU grad.