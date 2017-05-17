Things just got very interesting.

Of the two parts, it will be interesting to see how the White House reacts to the document request. Ordinarily one would expect raucous laughter at such a blatant interference by a congressional committee in the operations of the White House. But the Trump White House has been sufficiently weakened that it may feel it is unable to resist. I’d imagine, if the White House complies, that it arranges some face-saving measure like allowing the senators to read the documents on White House turf rather than submitting them.

It will be very enlightening to see how they address the tape request. If they comply with the document request they will eventually either have to acknowledge tapes exist and they will not produce them or that there are no tapes. In fact, given the nature of the Comey memo–no one has seen it–one can’t help but wonder if this memo wasn’t a stalking horse aimed at establishing the (non)existence of the Trump tapes to begin with.