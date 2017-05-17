Today the Senate Intelligence Committee asked for James Comey to testify in open session and they also asked for the FBI to produce the memo that James Comey allegedly wrote documenting a request by President Trump to go easy on the investigation of Mike Flynn.

This is exactly what is needed.

But there is a curious side note to this request. Yesterday I pointed out the fact that to date no one has actually seen the memo that the Western world is talking about… though I think the source is going to be outed within the next 48 hours and it probably won’t surprise anyone considering it originated in New York.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr late Tuesday cast doubt on the veracity of a reported memo in which former FBI Director James Comey said President Trump requested he drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn. “I actually believe the director might have told us that there’d been a request like that and it was never mentioned by him,” the North Carolina Republican told reporters. “So somebody’s going to have to do more than have anonymous sources on this one for me to believe that there’s something there.”

…

Burr was not impressed by the sourcing. “I could write something and I could read it over the phone and tell them that it came from [Comey],” he told reporters. “I think the burden is on the New York Times, if they’re reporting it and they’ve got somebody that’s got the document, they need to get the document and get it released.” Burr noted that he met with Comey the day before Trump fired him. “The director of the FBI shared more information with Sen. Warner and myself than any director has ever shared,” he said. “I think something as material as that probably would have been something he would have shared, had it happened,” he said.

I think this is as close as you are going to get to a senator calling bullsh** on a story all too many are more than happy to push because Burr had the option of not offering this opinion and chose to say this instead.