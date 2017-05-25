It has long been said that the most dangerous place in DC is between Chuck Schumer and a television camera. Today in Brussels, Donald Trump showed he is no slouch in getting in front of the cameras either.

Here are the attendees lining up for a photo op and Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Dusko Markovic, was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

During his visit to NATO headquarters, Trump moves in front of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to be in front of the group pic.twitter.com/kYDfshnVrp — POLITICO (@politico) May 25, 2017

I suppose we should be glad that it wasn’t Angela Merkel or Theresa May standing there.