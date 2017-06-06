Earlier today a man attacked a French police officer near Notre Dame cathedral. He injured the officer with a hammer and was shot in return. We have no idea what could have motivated this man. We many never know.

Notre Dame attacker shouted "this is for Syria" during assault on police officer, French interior minister says https://t.co/XcmpCtKs7f — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 6, 2017

BREAKING: French interior minister says Notre Dame attacker cried `it's for Syria' — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2017

Video shows Paris police surrounding man after he attacked an officer with a hammer outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral https://t.co/LA7rriYEDM pic.twitter.com/BoolIWy09u — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2017