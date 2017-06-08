Just a couple of weeks ago I posted on the speculation that South Carolina representative Trey Gowdy would succeed Jason Chaffetz as chair of the House Oversight Committee. It has happened:
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) was chosen Thursday as the next chairman of the House Oversight Committee.
Gowdy never officially announced a bid for the post, but he was considered a lock to get it ahead of the House GOP Steering Committee’s meeting Thursday where the decision was made.
“I am grateful to the Steering Committee and the Conference as a whole for this opportunity to serve,” Gowdy said in a statement.
“I look forward to working alongside the other Committee members, as well as any member of Congress, as we discharge the jurisdiction assigned to us.
I think Gowdy is going to be a rock star. He is highly skeptical of the political abuse of the Section 702 program in FISA and I suspect we will be hearing a lot more about the way it was used by the Obama administration to keep tabs on domestic political opposition. I think he will also clear a lot of the underbrush out of the Russian-collusion nonsense and help the administration move beyond it. They couldn’t have picked a better guy.
