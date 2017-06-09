Via The Hill:
President Trump says he would “100 percent” be willing to testify under oath that he did not ask former FBI Director James Comey for his loyalty.
“100 percent … I would be glad to tell him [special counsel Robert Mueller] exactly what I told you,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Friday.
Asked if he'd be willing to testify under oath to Robert Mueller, Trump says: "100 percent" pic.twitter.com/ejgcl8SBiQ
— POLITICO (@politico) June 9, 2017
Lawyers watching Trump suggest he'd be willing to testify under oath re Comey are like people watching the teenagers in a horror movie.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 9, 2017
I’m sure this is a great strategy for Trump. Back during the campaign, I reported on how his own lawyers always made sure there were at least two lawyers present when meeting with Trump because of his casual relationship with the truth.
COMMENTS