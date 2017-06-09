Via The Hill:

President Trump says he would “100 percent” be willing to testify under oath that he did not ask former FBI Director James Comey for his loyalty.

“100 percent … I would be glad to tell him [special counsel Robert Mueller] exactly what I told you,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Friday.
Trending

"I'd Like to Know What the Hell That Thing Is" Sen. McCain Confuses Everyone, Especially Himself, at Comey Hearing

Caleb Howe

I’m sure this is a great strategy for Trump. Back during the campaign, I reported on how his own lawyers always made sure there were at least two lawyers present when meeting with Trump because of his casual relationship with the truth.

trump-plaza1
trump-plaza2

Tags: Donald Trump russia probe