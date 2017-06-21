This story is developing.

A police officer has been stabbed in the neck and back while on duty at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan.

Sources tell ABC 12 in Flint that Mr Neville was standing at his post at the top of the escalators when he was approached from behind and attacked with a large knife.

The airport has been evacuated and a suspect is in custody but we may never know the reason for this tragic event.
Susan Wright

Tags: Flint Michigan Terrorism