This story is developing.

A police officer has been stabbed in the neck and back while on duty at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan.

Sources tell ABC 12 in Flint that Mr Neville was standing at his post at the top of the escalators when he was approached from behind and attacked with a large knife.

The airport has been evacuated and a suspect is in custody but we may never know the reason for this tragic event.

NBC News: The Canadian born suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing the officer multiple law enforcement sources say. W/ @anblanx https://t.co/TYSZIgmFQE — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 21, 2017

"This is an FBI-led scene at the moment," FBI spokesperson says, offering no details on incident at Flint airport https://t.co/TfrCexFKui pic.twitter.com/NdmhMBm8Bh — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 21, 2017