This morning, President Trump was a guest on Fox and Friends and the subject of the Russia probe and Robert Mueller came up.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Via ABC News:

“Well, he is very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome,” Trump said. “We’re going to have to see.” Trump fired Comey in May, shortly after which Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to lead the FBI investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible ties to Trump associates. Trump asserted in the interview, “There’s been no collusion, no obstruction and virtually everybody agrees to that.” The president also claimed that Mueller’s team of lawyers are “all Hillary Clinton supporters.”

Though Trump, being Trump, overstates the issue by an order of magnitude he has some valid points. At least five of the announced senior staff of the Russia probe are Democrat donors, some giving substantial amounts. Why Mueller would select people who bring this baggage with them is anyone’s guess but it is difficult to come up with a reason that doesn’t involve contempt for the intelligence of the public, duplicity, or garden variety incompetence.

Mueller also has exactly the same issue in regards to his relationship with Comey that Jeff Sessions had in his relationship to Trump that required him to recuse himself (there are lots of articles saying the same as this one). The close and long term mentor-protege relationship between Mueller and Comey has been well documented and was the subject of a puff piece in the Washington Post: ‘Brothers in arms’: The long friendship between Mueller and Comey. If the ludicrous “obstruction” investigation includes Comey’s notes, it is impossible to see how Mueller can avoid appointing someone else to handle that part of the probe independently.