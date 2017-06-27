When Greg Gianforte body-slammed Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before Montana’s special election to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, a lot of people turned against him. The three largest papers in the state rescinded their endorsements of him. Gianforte won a majority in a three-man race and beat the Democrat by six. But an amazing thing happened to his campaign contributions.
Gianforte raised $2.286 million of which $1.826 million came from individuals. Over 6% of his individual take arrived the day after the went mano-a-mano with Jacobs and nearly 10% was received the day of the event plus the day after.

This might replace kissing babies as a way of raising money.

