When Greg Gianforte body-slammed Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before Montana’s special election to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, a lot of people turned against him. The three largest papers in the state rescinded their endorsements of him. Gianforte won a majority in a three-man race and beat the Democrat by six. But an amazing thing happened to his campaign contributions.

Gianforte $ raised per new FEC filing

5/20: $13k

5/21: $10k

5/22: $31k

5/23: $15k

5/24: $52k

*body slam*

5/25: $118khttps://t.co/CV1CWvLZoJ — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 27, 2017

Gianforte raised $2.286 million of which $1.826 million came from individuals. Over 6% of his individual take arrived the day after the went mano-a-mano with Jacobs and nearly 10% was received the day of the event plus the day after.

This might replace kissing babies as a way of raising money.