Just four days ago, a San Francisco judge dismissed 14 of the 15 counts in an indictment of pro-life activists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt. They, you will recall, were the couple who posed as buyers of various parts of babies killed by the abortion industry. They were indicted by former California Attorney General Kamala Harris as a favor to one of her major campaign donors, Planned Parenthood. The new Attorney General and recipient of a generous infusion of Planned Parenthood cash, Xavier Becerra, has carried on the jihad.

California’s pro-abortion Attorney General, Xavier Becerra said his department will submit revised charges against the pro-life advocates who recorded undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood selling the body parts from aborted babies.

The San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday dismissed 14 of 15 criminal counts but the pair are still charged with one count of conspiracy to invade privacy. However the court dismissed the charges with leave to amend — meaning Becerra could re-file the charges with additional supposed evidence against the pair. The court ruled that counts 1-14 were legally insufficient. The state has the opportunity to amend if it can plead a more legally sufficient and specific complaint. The California’s Attorney General filed 15 criminal counts against Merritt, with counts 1-14 for each of the alleged interviews and count 15 for an alleged conspiracy. San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Christopher Hite gave the state attorney general’s office until mid-July to file a revised complaint. Becerra’s office said it can satisfy Judge Hite’s objections and get the 14 charges reinstated. Becerra’s office, in a statement, said it has been given 10 days to specify the recordings on which each charge was based “and will be making the requested changes.”

Becerra knows that the revised charges will be dismissed because the underlying event would criminalize investigative reporting and require Supreme Court precedents to be overturned. His game is threefold. First, he wants to run up the costs for Daleiden and Merritt. Even if they aren’t personally footing the bill, the California AG can outspend the non-profits defending the pair. Second, he wants to freeze Daleiden and Merritt in place. So long as they face pending charges their use to the pro-life movement as speakers and legislative witnesses is very limited. Lastly, Becerra is trying to intimidate anyone else thinking of doing something similar.

This is abuse of power.

This is what a police state looks like.