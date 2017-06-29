National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster confirmed that Trump and Putin will have a one-on-one meeting at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany next week.

“We have no specific agenda,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters during a briefing on the trip, which includes a stop in Warsaw. “It’s whatever the president wants to talk about.”

The Kremlin also announced a meeting between the two leaders, but neither side offered details.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s chief economic adviser, said the White House expected the meeting to be a formal bilateral one rather than an informal “pull-aside” conversation. Trump will meet with several other world leaders similarly, officials said, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Our relationship with Russia is no different than any other country,” McMaster said. He said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who visited Moscow in April and met with Putin, has played a leading role in the bilateral relationship.

“We’re engaged in wide-ranging discussions about irritants and problems in the relationship and areas to explore common interests and opportunities,” McMaster said.