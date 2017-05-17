President Trump took to New London, Connecticut today to speak to the graduating class of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

It’s Trump’s first public outing since being hit with multiple bad stories. The run of bad news began with his poorly executed firing of FBI Director James Comey last week, and picked up steam this week after the Washington Post reported he’d let his out-of-control ego divulge highly classified intelligence to the Russians he was hosting.

Last night’s news that Comey had kept memos of his meetings with Trump, and in them it was revealed that Trump tried to persuade Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s Russia connections didn’t exactly quell the inferno.

Today, as I’m certain we will hear more of, those U.S. Coast Guard graduates got to hear their Commander-in-Chief whine like a teen girl.

“No politician in history — and I say this with great surety — has been treated worse or more unfairly,” a fiery Trump said during a commencement address at the New London, Conn., school.

Because nothing that’s going on now has anything to do with Trump’s own behavior and words.

President George W. Bush being compared to Hitler or a monkey? Nothing.

Lawsuits to try and block his presidency? Minor.

And history tells us Lincoln had a cakewalk, so we won’t even go there.

Ronald Reagan was shot, for Pete’s sake!

But no… Trump is the victim. Always.

“You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted,” he said. “But you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine.”

You will also find, as Trump has, that you bring a lot of trouble on yourself when you act like a complete tool, or when you take on a task that you know you are unqualified for.

Trump said that attitude is a big reason why he won the November election. He then listed what he described as a “tremendous amount” of accomplishments from his earliest months in office. “Never stop doing what you know is right,” the president said. “Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy. And the more righteous your fight, the more opposition you will face.”

Yes, I’m sure that’s the kind of pep talk these graduates were looking forward to, today.