And people in Hell want Slurpees.

Just to recap, last week, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited President Trump.

Protesters of Erdogan’s oppressive regime took to the streets, only to be beaten bloody by Erdogan’s supporters and members of his security team.

Now Turkey wants the U.S. to do something about the D.C. police and security forces that broke up the melee.

Yeah. Don’t spit out your drink over this one.

POLITICO is reporting that Turkey called in the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey to protest what they’re calling “aggressive and unprofessional actions.”

I saw video of one of Erdogan’s thugs walking by and kicking a woman as she lay on the ground. A proper response would have been for a D.C. officer to pick up the cowardly thug and perform a German suplex, right on the concrete sidewalk.

That didn’t happen.

“It has been formally requested that the U.S. authorities conduct a full investigation of this diplomatic incident and provide the necessary explanation,” the Turkish embassy stated in a press release. “During the meeting with the Ambassador, it was emphasized that the lapses of security experienced during our President’s stay in Washington, which were caused by the inability of US authorities to take sufficient precautions at every stage of the official program, will not overshadow what in every other aspect was a very successful and important visit.”

Full investigation?

So, watching the video of Erdogan’s thugs attack otherwise peaceful protesters in a U.S. street isn’t investigation enough?

Barring our government responding appropriately, somebody please forward this to Erdogan:

You’re lucky you still know where everybody on that crew of subhuman riff raff is, today.

I’m going to gamble a guess and say had the roles been reversed and American “security” been the ones pounding on Turkey’s citizens in Turkey’s streets, it would have been expected that something much more severe would have happened to those Americans.