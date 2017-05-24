It’s another poll that puts a dent in the Real American Hero fantasy Trump and his loyalists are harboring.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, along with his historically low approval ratings (37 percent), the majority of those polled feel he is abusing the powers of his office.

Fifty-four percent of those polled said Trump is abusing the powers of his office. On the issue of his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, Americans were split — 49 percent said it was an abuse of power, while 47 said it wasn’t. And 55 percent said they believe Trump asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Also, 62 percent of those polled think the House of Representatives should be investigating the possibility that Trump tried to get Comey to drop the investigation surrounding former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The introduction of Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Russian probe is approved of by 66 percent of those polled.

Trump’s honesty ratings are also in jeopardy. Fifty-nine percent of voters now say Trump is dishonest. “President Donald Trump remains mired in dreadful mid 30s approval numbers and the red flags that are popping up tell an even darker story,” said Tim Malloy, the poll’s assistant director. “But by far the most alarming determination is that President Trump is abusing his office.”

The majority of Republicans polled still stand by him, however. The poll found his approval with Republicans polled is 84 percent.

This poll had 1,404 respondents, sampled from around the nation between May 17 and 23. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 points.