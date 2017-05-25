If you ask me, he gave Smalley way too much attention for a book that will likely flop.

In case you missed it, Senator Al Franken has a new book coming out, and in it, he dedicates an entire chapter for the purpose of slamming Ted Cruz.

No. Really.

I have to say, if you’re that desperate for material that you have to single out a colleague as book filler, then you don’t really have a lot to say.

To show how pathetic Franken’s attempts are, he said in a USA Today interview to promote the book that he liked Cruz better than his colleagues did, and he “hated” Cruz.

He also referred to Cruz as “smarmy” and “singularly dishonest.”

There’s apparently a rule about discussing private conversations or interactions within the Senate, but Franken feels Cruz opened the door by calling Mitch McConnell a liar on the Senate floor.

Let’s see how funny and entertaining this new book is, based on a brief excerpt circulating online:

.@alfranken, in Giant of the Senate, recounts @amyklobuchar pre-clearing a Ted Cruz joke she was going to tell at Gridiron with @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/xj3ox3hFqT — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) May 24, 2017

Wow. What a side-splitter.

Or not.

So, basically, Franken is just a snotty jerk – but we all knew that.

I have to give Cruz credit for handling this with a lot of cool.

Said Cruz:

“Al is trying to sell books and apparently he’s decided that being obnoxious and insulting me is good for causing liberals to buy his books,” Cruz said in an interview. “I wish him all the best.”

Apparently.

Nice way of avoiding saying what everybody else is thinking, Senator Cruz.

Just so we don’t forget, here’s the real joke:

Franken will be remembered for this, far beyond his miserable run as a senator.