BOOM.

I brought you the horrific story of the mass murderers abortionists convention yesterday.

The Center for Medical Progress were able to get undercover video footage of the 2014 and 2015 conventions, and the callous, chilling way they discussed dismembering unborn infants for profit was enough to cause a fit of emotional dry heaving.

The National Abortion Federation holds annual, secretive meetings, where their members (50 percent of them Planned Parenthood associates) gather to speak of those things that you would expect to hear from shadowy, violent cults.

It seriously sounded like discussions for ritualistic killings.

And while the team behind these undercover videos, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt have had to deal with baseless, insane charges from the supporters of Planned Parenthood in Texas, and as of last March, California, they are doing good work.

Someone who agrees with me is Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Senator Cruz dropped a simple truth-bomb over this latest horrific video:

We shouldn’t give public money to an organization that knowingly kills babies & traffics their body parts. #DefundPP https://t.co/ZxVl7u3CVE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 26, 2017

No sir, Senator. Not. One. Dime.

In an update to this story, Teri Christoph covers just how invested in protecting the infanticide cabal some media sites are. Like, YouTube, for example?

What happened to the video, guys?

Cowards.