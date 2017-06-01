They’re saying it’s not really a slap in the face of Israel or another broken campaign promise. It’s just a “delay.”

President Trump signed a waiver today to keep the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, rather than to make the promised move to Jerusalem, which would signal that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel.

White House officials have described the decision as a delay in Mr. Trump’s plans to move the embassy, which likely would provoke Palestinian outrage and roil the peace process. “No one should consider this step to be in any way a retreat from the President’s strong support for Israel and for the United States-Israel alliance,” the White House said in a statement. “President Trump made this decision to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America’s national security interests. But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when,” the statement said.

I’ll clear up that language for you: Appease Palestine, first. Israel can wait.

There is actually a law on the books since 1995 that requires the U.S. to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but this appeasement of Palestine thing is long-standing, and the Trump White House is business-as-usual.

Every six months a new waiver has to be signed to avoid implementing the 1995 law. Today was the deadline for the latest waiver.

Apparently, six more months and we’re going to see world peace, right?

Let’s check back in December.