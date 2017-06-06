This is where you cue the ominous music.

Several months back, there was talk of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon being on his way out, simply because of the attention he was getting.

A Time Magazine cover story that basically painted him as Trump’s brain was said to have rubbed the president the wrong way, as he doesn’t like to be seen as receiving less than top billing.

Since that time, things have calmed down, Trump has fever tweeted his way back into the top spot for attention – whether good or bad – and it’s no longer Bannon who is rumored to be in ill favor with the boss.

Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has made several blunders that have upset the president, reportedly.

While we probably shouldn’t expect to see a major, public blow up, somebody took notice of an earlier exchange while Trump was greeting congressional leaders before a meeting on his legislative agenda.

President Trump on Tuesday joked that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has “become more famous than me” — a line he used on James Comey months before he fired him as FBI director. “Jared has actually become much more famous than me — I’m a little upset at that,” Trump said, prompting the room to erupt in laughter. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) turned to Kushner and said, “That’s a badge of honor.” Kushner smiled but did not respond, according to a reporter in the room.

Yeah, but what’s he going to say?

Time Magazine is back in the middle of this one, too.

Kushner was on the cover of the magazine last week and the story, much like the one featuring Bannon, discussed his commanding influence over Trump.

Trump used the “more famous than me” line on James Comey, several days after his inauguration, during the same meeting with law enforcement, where he called Comey over and gave him the uncomfortable hug.

Does any of this mean Kushner is a goner?

Hard to say. It would depend on which has more influence over Trump: his ego or his daughter, Ivanka. She probably wouldn’t appreciate it if her dad fired her husband.