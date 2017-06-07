With former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee a day away, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll reveals how Americans view Comey’s abrupt firing.

For starters, 61 percent of those Americans polled feel that Trump fired Comey in order to protect himself from the ongoing Russia probe, with only 27 percent saying he did it for patriotic reasons.

Fifty-six percent think Trump is trying to interfere with the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections, while 34 percent think he is cooperating.

According to the poll, 72 percent reported just some or no trust in what Trump says about the issue, while 55 percent feel the same about Comey. Only 21 percent trust Trump a great deal, while 36 percent trust Comey a great deal.

Splitting the poll up into partisan camps, 87 percent of Democrats polled distrust the president, with 10 percent saying they trust him.

Kind of a shock was the response of Republicans.

Of those polled, it was a near-even split, but 48 percent of Republicans say they distrust Trump, at this point, and 45 percent are still clinging to the handrails on the Trump train.

This was a flash poll, with a small sampling, conducted from June 2 to June 4, with 527 adult respondents. The margin of error is 5 percentage points.