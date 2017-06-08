Explosion On The Grounds Of The U.S. Embassy In Ukraine

It’s being called a terrorist attack.

At around midnight, an explosive device was tossed over the compound’s fence of the U.S. embassy to Ukraine, in Kiev.

The State Department issued a travel warning for the Ukrainian eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in December, as well as Crimea, citing violent clashes between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed separatists. Kiev is in the north-central part of the country.

At this time, there are no suspects, and fortunately, no one was hurt.
