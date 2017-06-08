If you haven’t been watching the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings today, particularly the long-anticipated testimony of James Comey, then you’re missing out on quite a bit.

If you’re a political geek, this is catnip.

What we’re finding out is that Comey was deeply distrustful of President Trump and his intentions, he wanted to keep his job, and now we also know he leaked some of the details contained in his memos himself, hoping to get a special investigator on the case.

It worked. Robert Mueller is now in place.

Mr. Comey said he used a law professor friend at Columbia University as a go-between to share information with reporters, though he didn’t name the professor. He said he wanted to get information out after Mr. Trump took to Twitter to dispute that he had asked the FBI to let former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn off the hook. “I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel,” Mr. Comey testified.

Sounds necessary.

Many have said Twitter will be the undoing of President Trump, and what Comey’s testimony has proven is that Trump is a liar.

Live by the tweet, die by the tweet.

Mr. Comey said he felt so disturbed by his interactions with Mr. Trump that he took notes of their conversations, fearing the president would “lie” about them later. He said he wrote memos in unclassified form so they could be discussed publicly.

That answers the questions of those who have been curious about the manner of note-taking and memo-keeping by Comey.

There seems to be a lot that he won’t talk about publicly, preferring instead to take those matters to the closed door session.

With that in mind, you have to know there is more to come, and we may not know the extent, or the seriousness for some time.