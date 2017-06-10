Ok, we’ve got a White House leaker.

Apparently, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was at a Washington D.C. shin-dig on Friday night, and was overheard giving some behind the scenes details to D.C. reporters, as well as engaging in a bit of mockery of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Someone who was quite near and overheard, as Conway gave tidbits of conversations with President Trump, decided to snap a few pictures, then give the play by play on a hastily set-up Twitter account named @KellyanneLeaks.

Some of the highlights:

According to the tweets, Conway told reporters that Trump told her to “go out there and say ‘Jim Comey is going to have to wait and see about the tapes.’” “I mean, that’s basically the same as ‘no comment,’” Conway reportedly said. The witness thought she mimicked White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ urging staffers to stop leaking information to reporters.

Conway was apparently really enjoying what seems to be a captive audience. She spent almost an hour talking about her job and colleagues on Trump’s staff.

Kellyanne was at an embassy party last night, leaking sensitive Priebus and Trump White House conversations to @washingtonpost reporters. 1/ pic.twitter.com/XZz48UAG6G — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

She held court for an hour or so as folks cycled in/out of her circle. She said Trump gave her a line to talk about "the tapes" to press 2/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

She was so wrapped up in her narrative, in fact, that she didn’t notice what appears to be someone standing just feet away, taking photo after photo, and posting them, along with her conversation, to social media.

She said Trump told her to say "Jim Comey will have to wait and see about the tapes"; she added "I chose to convert that to 'no comment'" 3/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

Kellyanne Conway is really frustrated with her job, apparently.

She had a good/cruel riff mocking @Reince45 in WH staff meetings.

"No leaks guuuys" she said, mimicking him in a dopey voice. "Seriously" 5/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

"He should just be honest: 'I'm upset because there's someone working on a story who pronounces it RAYNSE instead of REINCE.'" 6/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

Before some WaPo folks joined her, she was talking about recent weeks in the WH to some other party guests. This expression was telling. 7/ pic.twitter.com/pR8KIuZSsF — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

At one point @KellyannePolls said "Honestly, what the fuck does Marc Short do all day?" 10/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

So @costareports and @PhilipRucker were there for some, but not all of these convos. Costa joined her in a more light-hearted impression 11/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

… (than the meaner @Reince45 one) of an acquaintance who says "Dude!" a lot. It sounded like another WH senior staff member. 12/ pic.twitter.com/V8pNqMp9wL — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

Conway, the White House press team, and Trump himself have all dodged the question about the existence of tapes.

Much like Trump’s March 4 tweet that blurted out a claim of Trump Tower having been “wiretapped” by Obama, his tweet suggesting there may be tapes of conversations between himself and James Comey could come back to bite him.