Ok, we’ve got a White House leaker.

Apparently, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was at a Washington D.C. shin-dig on Friday night, and was overheard giving some behind the scenes details to D.C. reporters, as well as engaging in a bit of mockery of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Someone who was quite near and overheard, as Conway gave tidbits of conversations with President Trump, decided to snap a few pictures, then give the play by play on a hastily set-up Twitter account named @KellyanneLeaks.

Some of the highlights:

According to the tweets, Conway told reporters that Trump told her to “go out there and say ‘Jim Comey is going to have to wait and see about the tapes.’”

“I mean, that’s basically the same as ‘no comment,’” Conway reportedly said. The witness thought she mimicked White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ urging staffers to stop leaking information to reporters.

Conway was apparently really enjoying what seems to be a captive audience. She spent almost an hour talking about her job and colleagues on Trump’s staff.
She was so wrapped up in her narrative, in fact, that she didn’t notice what appears to be someone standing just feet away, taking photo after photo, and posting them, along with her conversation, to social media.

Kellyanne Conway is really frustrated with her job, apparently.

Conway, the White House press team, and Trump himself have all dodged the question about the existence of tapes.

Much like Trump’s March 4 tweet that blurted out a claim of Trump Tower having been “wiretapped” by Obama, his tweet suggesting there may be tapes of conversations between himself and James Comey could come back to bite him.

