It is a practice that began by the social justice warriors of the Obama administration, and has less than nothing to do with the fitness of our military.

At the beginning of his second term, President Obama could barely contain his disdain for the U.S. armed forces, and deemed the military was better served promoting alternative lifestyles and the homosexual agenda than maintaining their position as an elite fighting force.

Social conservatives and evangelicals had hoped President Trump would help rebuild the military, setting it back on its intended course, and away from the social justice nonsense of the fringe left.

This is just one more area where Trump has let his base down.

Mr. Obama began the special Pentagon event in 2012. The Defense Department sent out a memo on June 2 saying the tradition would continue and encouraging LGBT pride celebrations. Social conservatives were hoping such official LGBT gatherings would be scaled back in favor of more talk about combat readiness, not constant social change within the ranks. “The Trump administration should discontinue funding and directing personnel resources for special-interest events, including LGBT-Pride Month events in June, which do not strengthen military readiness,” said a statement by nearly 100 members of the Conservative Action Project.

The president of the Center for Military Readiness, Elaine Donnelly says it is Obama holdovers that are keeping these disastrous and unnecessary activities stay in place.

“CMR has learned that President Trump has not proclaimed June to be LGBT Pride month, which is good news,” Mrs. Donnelly said in a message to members. “Activists and Obama holdovers in the Pentagon, however, are proceeding anyway, as if the election never happened.”

To be fair, if he’s not making any moves to change Obama’s policies, it may as well be as if the election never happened.

Someone will have to tell me how a bunch of troops waving rainbow flags and prancing around in pink leather prepares our troops mentally, and physically to face the very tough battles we are still fighting in hotspots across the world.