Call it inexperience. Call it incompetence. Whatever it is, Trump’s Twitter habit could be his undoing.

At least, that’s the constructive criticism coming from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Said Graham on Sunday:

“You may be the first president in history to go down because you can’t stop inappropriately talking about an investigation that if you just were quiet, would clear you,” Graham said of Trump on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan gave a clumsy defense of Trump after former FBI Director James Comey’s open testimony last week, saying, “The president is new at this,” and “He’s new at government, therefore, I think he is learning as he goes.”

On-the-job training for Starbucks, Burger King, or Walmart is fine. This is the presidency, and he has control over the well-being of our nation. Even new hires at Starbucks, Burger King, and Walmart know you’re supposed to listen to your trainer, in order to learn.

Trump’s problem is that he has people around him that know what they’re doing, but he won’t listen to them.

Graham’s comments come hours after Trump tweeted that Comey was “cowardly” for leaking his written memos to the press. “At the end of the day, he’s got a good agenda but this gets in the way of it,” Graham added of Trump on CBS.

Of course, Graham will be excoriated by Trump’s faithful for offering helpful words, but he’s right. Until Trump learns self-discipline, he will only dig himself in deeper.