Because when your boss is working directly against your efforts, what’s the point?

Ambassador Dana Shell Smith just bailed on her position as the U.S. ambassador to Qatar, presumably because President Trump has pretty much made her job impossible with his irresponsible, ill-informed blabbering.

Smith previously appeared to criticize the Trump administration in a tweet that came before Trump’s comments on Qatar. “Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions,” Smith tweeted last month.

Trump’s initial comments about Qatar’s support of terrorists came just after he made a Kushner-orchestrated $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

Let that one simmer, for a bit.

He took another swipe at Qatar last week.

Trump slammed Qatar, last week, saying it funded terrorism. His comments came amid the region’s own diplomatic crisis, with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia cutting economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar last week. “I’ve decided, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, our great generals, and military people, the time has come to call on Qatar to end its funding,” the president said Friday.

Not willing to just sit back, Qatar has enlisted the aid of former Attorney General John Ashcroft’s lobbying firm, in order to address Trump’s claims.

Ambassador Smith has been on the job since 2014, as an Obama appointee. Her departure leaves another diplomatic position open that Trump will be expected to fill. Unfortunately, he’s quite far behind on appointing people to key diplomatic positions, so this wasn’t what needed to happen, right now.