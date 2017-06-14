Someone near to the Alexandria, Virginia baseball field where today’s shooting occurred took out their phone and recorded the sounds of the gunshots.

The Hill was able to obtain the footage.

Tryshah Taylor,the woman who recorded the video from her back porch, began recording shortly after the firing began. Taylor lives less than a block from the practice field where the shooting took place.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, was shot by Capitol police and was later reported dead.

*UPDATE*

The video now seems to be only available at the site link, here.

*New update* Video seems to be recovered.