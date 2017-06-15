Keep praying.

ABC News is reporting that Rep. Steve Scalise is not out of the woods, yet. He underwent his third surgical procedure since being admitted into MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday.

Scalise was one of five people wounded Wednesday morning when a shooter opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., one day before the annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity. He underwent surgery on Wednesday, but required additional procedures to mend significant internal injuries, including a broken hip and damage to internal organs.

Scalise’s shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, an angry Bernie Sanders volunteer, and advocate for Democratic Socialism, died at the hospital, after Capitol police stopped him with several shots to the torso.

The Congressional baseball game between Republicans and Democrats is played each year to benefit charity. It will go on tonight, as planned, at Nationals Park.