I can’t wrap my brain around the level of crazy it takes to get us to this point in our nation’s short history, so I’m going to let you readers wrestle with this one, awhile.

First of all, I can’t stop thinking of Jamie Farr’s “Klinger” character from M*A*S*H. Somebody forgot to tell the Department of Defense that that was parody. Klinger was playing crazy by dressing up in drag, hoping to get sent home, because that’s what is supposed to happen. You don’t allow those who have proven mental or emotional illnesses to serve in the military. They are unstable and a danger to their team.

Unfortunately, we had an Obama presidency, and he set about to make the U.S. military a social justice lab, rather than to build them up as an elite fighting force, prepared in every way to defend our nation.

Currently, the Defense Department is working to meet a July 1 deadline for transgender integration training.

That’s right. It’s not about military readiness. They’re teaching them to bow to the LGBTQ mafia, at the expense of the integrity of our military.

“All of this is an effort to ensure the seamless transition and the full implementation of DoD policy,” said Zenia Boswell, a representative from the Army National Guard’s Personnel Policy Division, in a Thursday press release. As of July 1, the release went on to say, “a person’s gender status — including being transgender — will no longer be a disqualifying factor from enlisting in the military.” But it’s more complicated than that, as DoD has not yet finalized a transgender accessions policy. In the meantime, officials said, units are continuing to get training on the existing directive for currently serving soldiers.

To be clear, an indefinite hold was put on transgender admissions, but they’re moving forward, in preparation for what seems to be an anticipated lift.

In a statement, an Army spokeswoman said:

“By November 2016, the Army developed the necessary training and education to ensure that all members of the force understood the core principles of the Army’s policy on the military service of transgender soldiers,” Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson, an Army spokeswoman, told Army Times on Thursday. “The Army interim teaching module provides guidance concerning soldiers whose gender transition is otherwise complete and are awaiting an administrative change to their gender marker,” she said. “The training module specifically outlines key roles and responsibilities of commanders, transgender soldiers, military medical providers and administrative management organizations.” “If a [Guard member] is on active duty orders, Tricare Prime will provide gender transition medical care to service members based on medical guidance from a military provider,” Boswell said in the release. “If traditional [Guard members] have Tricare Reserve Select, they would have to use that in concert with whatever civilian insurance they have, or they would have to use the civilian insurance by itself.”

Sorry about that, all you National Guard guys/girls/other.

In June 2016, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter sought to implement an 18-month “adjustment” period for transgenders, as they got acquainted with their surgically and synthetic hormone-altered bodies, before allowing them to enter the service. That part is still under discussion, as the DoD tries to shine up this social justice turd before tossing it into the military pool.

Do you want to gather the full scope of crazy?

The Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army, Malcolm Frost, tweeted this out, this morning. I’m just going to leave it right here and let you mull it over, a bit.

FYI: @USArmy is following DoD policy & Transgender Service in the US Military Implementation Handbook; pregnant male is Scenario 3, Page 50. https://t.co/3yydWdg7qV — MG Malcolm Frost (@Malcolm_Frost) June 17, 2017

Pregnant males.