Former Fox News mega-star, Bill O’Reilly, says he has something in common with President Trump: They’re both victims.

O’Reilly saw his long-running, successful tenure with Fox end in May, after the news broke that he and Fox had paid out approximately $13 million in settlements for sexual harassment claims. This was after Fox CEO Roger Ailes had been dismissed for the same reasons.

Liberal groups began a charge to have O’Reilly ousted, by targeting sponsors of his show, “The O’Reilly Factor.”

In all, close to 100 sponsors bailed because of pressure from the liberal groups.

O’Reilly is currently on a speaking tour, and likens what he has gone through to what Trump is dealing with.

“It is now almost impossible for me to analyze Donald Trump fairly because he is being treated so unfairly, you see?” he said. “And I know because the same people who came at me are behind what’s happening to him. The same people. So, I know that this is a fraud being perpetuated on you, the American voter, because they — the progressive, organized far left — didn’t or won’t accept the election. They won’t. They will not accept it.”

I don’t doubt that’s true. In fact, I know it’s true, but that isn’t unusual. Trump isn’t the first Republican president to endure this form of liberal blackballing.

And O’Reilly?

He was part of an uncomfortable culture of misogyny within the upper ranks of Fox News. While I’m not a big fan of boycotts, especially if the groups boycotting seem to practice selective outrage, in regards to members of their own ideological group, Bill O’Reilly is not a victim. Instead of playing one now, maybe he should turn his expansive vocabulary and platform to something more issues-based.

O’Reilly has denied all of the accusations, made by several women, and said after he was fired that more information would come out in the future, a suggestion that he would be vindicated.

And if that comes to pass, good for him. Let’s see what you’ve got.

The White House is tied up in the federal probe over Russia’s interfering in the election, an investigation that is said to include whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice in firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Every U.S. intelligence agency agrees that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 election. Trump came out swinging – not against Russia – but against our own intelligence agencies and media. He has praised Russia and a former KGB “strongman,” President Vladimir Putin, and nearly everyone in his inner circle has some sort of tie to Russia.

Instead of fighting against his own government, Trump would go a long way towards improving his image by keeping his cool, instructing all agencies to cooperate, fully, and letting this all play out.

No, O’Reilly and Trump are not victims.

They are volunteers.

The same people who came at me are behind what is happening to President Trump. More from me & @DennisDMZ on tour: https://t.co/MC6PUNcdxx pic.twitter.com/IY8IxCTeUy — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) June 21, 2017