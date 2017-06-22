And there are still rubes buying it.

Trump, unwilling and incapable of running a reasonably successful, scandal-free presidency took amateur hour to the stage in Iowa, to allow fawning sycophants to witness the parody live.

At some point, you would hope somebody would recall everything that was not in the budget bill recently put forth (Hint: No funds for a wall, and no plan for gathering funds), and would come with questions. However, if anyone objected to the cow flop Trump was flinging Wednesday night, you wouldn’t know it from the crowd’s reaction.

An example of flung cow flop was his talk of a “solar border wall.”

That wall is no closer to being financed or built, but it’s evolving, daily.

Trump on The Wall™: “a solar wall, so it creates energy and pays for itself…Mexico will have to pay much less money” pic.twitter.com/TSCOhLAqQ4 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 22, 2017

I’m going to give Trump credit for admitting this was a figment of his imagination at 0:52 into the video.

And I’m sure Mexico is grateful to learn that they now have to refuse to pay for even less.