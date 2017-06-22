Oh, Newt. You really are a piece of… work.

The former House Speaker made one of his regular appearances in the Trump echo chamber (that’s Fox News’ Fox & Friends, for those not keeping up) to make an absolutely reckless and unfounded accusation against Robert Mueller, the special counsel assigned to handle the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Said Gingrich:

“Mueller’s running a left-wing, Democratic group. The lawyers he’s hired have terrible records,” Gingrich early Thursday said on “Fox & Friends.” “So look carefully at Mueller, because now it’s not going to be Russia. Now it’s going to be a personal vendetta by Robert Mueller against the president of the United States.”

Terrible records?

Like, adultery and handing-a-dying-wife-divorce-papers terrible, or something else?

OH… they might be Democrats, so that’s terrible. It doesn’t matter what they’ve done at any other period in their careers, I suppose.

When Robert Mueller was first assigned, Democrats, Republicans, and whatever Newt Gingrich is these days, literally dripped honey from their lips over him.

When it became clear that Mueller was actually going to take this case seriously and do real work, suddenly, the loyalists grew uneasy, and Gingrich has shown no compunction in contradicting his own formerly expressed opinions, with no explanation. His sole purpose now is to carry water for Trump, no matter how ridiculous and hypocritical it makes him look.

Some Trump allies have argued that Mueller is politicizing the investigation, pointing to his early hiring of prosecutors who have donated money to Democratic political candidates.

Unlike their steadfast support of a president who has donated money to Democratic political candidates.

I actually wrote a bit about Mueller’s team a bit over a week ago. In that piece, I noted:

Those included in Mueller’s all-star squad are James Quarles, partner in Mueller’s law firm, and a former assistant prosecutor in the Watergate scandal. Andrew Weissmann is the head of the Justice Department’s criminal fraud unit. He also worked as a prosecutor in the Enron accounting scandal and has tried numerous mob cases, involving the Genovese and Gambino crime families. Jeannie Rhee has previously worked for the Justice Department as an advisor to the White House and attorney general, advising on executive power and national security issues.

Terrible records.

And, as I pointed out, the possible muscle of the team was Michael Dreeben, a deputy in the office of the Solicitor General, with experience arguing over 100 cases before the Supreme Court, and a specialty in criminal matters. His grasp of criminal law has been described as “encyclopedic knowledge of criminal law.”

I’ve also pointed out that if your concern was protecting Trump before protecting this nation, your priorities are royally screwed up, and you are no conservative.

"Look carefully at Mueller because now it's not going to be Russia. Now it's going to be a personal vendetta [against Trump]." @newtgingrich pic.twitter.com/3F6kCpY23e — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 22, 2017