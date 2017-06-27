Call them the new “X-Men.”

No… wait. Leave off the “Men” part. They don’t know what they are, apparently, but they don’t want us guessing.

In liberal America’s long struggle to deny and defeat the basic science of biology, there is another blow landed for the cause. Of course this insanity is coming from the same place all insanity in this nation seems to come from – Washington, D.C.

The District of Columbia, as of today, will be issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards with three gender options: male, female, or “X.”

The “X” is meant to signify gender-neutral. I don’t know why they went with an “X.” Why not a “C” for “confused,” or just a question mark?

Questions for the ages, I suppose.

From the Washington Examiner:

Any resident seeking a license can request the gender-neutral identifier, but the city says in a statement that the new option is anticipated to immediately benefit the transgender community. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city has long been a leader in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights and gender issues and the change is the most recent example of the city’s “commitment to inclusivity.”

Or commitment to lunacy.

The slow march from commonsense to utter depravity has quickened its pace, and D.C. is leading the way.