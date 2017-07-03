Things are ugly out there. They have been, for some time.

If the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist Poll is accurate, people have little optimism about the current state of public discourse and distrust abounds.

According to the poll, which was conducted from June 21 to June 25, 70 percent of the Americans polled feel civility under a Trump presidency has taken a nosedive.

Let’s try and be fair. The poll didn’t specify if Trump was solely to blame for the lack of civility among the citizenry. If we’re placing blame, we shouldn’t discount those lovely Antifa crowds and whining college thugs that are burning down the world to prevent conservative voices from being heard.

Trump’s obnoxious tweets and his red cap brigade don’t exactly exude self-control and gracious co-existence with society at large, however.

So, there’s plenty of blame to go around.

Just 6 percent of Americans think civility is better now and 20 percent think it has stayed the same. The poll also found that Americans trust the intelligence community and the courts the most and Congress and the media the least. Sixty-one percent of respondents say they do not put much trust in the Trump administration.

And keeping in line with the divide that has come to be the norm, opinions reflect the partisan nature of it all.

Ninety percent of Democrats polled distrust the Trump administration, while 84 percent of Republicans polled trust the administration.

Just 30 percent of respondents say they trust the media either a “great deal” or a “good amount.” Thirty-seven percent of Americans say they don’t trust the media at all.

I’m going to assume the other 33 percent are wisely treading the fence, on that one.

There were 1,205 adult respondents to this particular poll, and it has a 2.8 point margin of error.