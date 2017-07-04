I loathe political statements-as-art.

Somebody alert ICE. It would serve them right.

According to the Washington Examiner, a Mexican artist is hoping to enlist the aid of other illegal immigrants to help him put on an art exhibit in New York City, meant as a jab against President Trump’s border wall.

Bosco Sodi, a painter born in Mexico City, and a team of collaborators will create the six-foot high wall installation in a city park in September and then allow visitors to disassemble the installation and take pieces home, the New York Times reported.

Trump’s wall, at this point, is simply the stuff of imagination. There have been reports of prototypes, solar walls, big, beautiful doors, and any amount of rhetoric, but Trump’s administration recently decided to keep President Obama’s “Dreamers” program in place, and there’s no actual date for beginning construction on the wall.

Sodi’s artistic protest may be for nothing.

Sodi told the Times that the wall has political significance because the “timbers” were made of clay from Oaxaca, Mexico, and were fired by people who had entered the United States illegally. “I wanted to create a wall made by Mexicans with Mexican earth,” Sodi told the newspaper. “Then the disappearance of the wall will be by the community and all kinds of people who visit the park.”

Just for the sake of discussion, what happens if people actually start adding to the wall, rather than taking away?

This has all the significance of the “Fearless Girl” statue that faces down the “Charging Bull” sculpture in New York. The “Charging Bull” was placed in front of the New York Stock Exchange after the market crash of 1987, as a symbol of America’s financial resilience.

And by “all the significance of,” I mean it’s just as stupid and pointless.