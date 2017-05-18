The country woke up to the news this morning that Roger Ailes, the man who helped Fox News become a network powerhouse, had died at age 77. Ailes, of course, left the network earlier this year amid numerous reports of sexual misconduct in the workplace; he was rarely heard from following his exit.

Many Fox News personalities were quick to offer their condolences.

Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger – you changed television as we know it. https://t.co/1vjhGFQaDc — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 18, 2017

Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA’s has impacted American politics and media. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 18, 2017

Hannity actually went on a many-tweets-long tribute to Ailes. And the hosts of Fox & Friends cried when breaking the news of his death.

Then there’s the reaction from the left. They once again prove themselves to be the feckless, God-less morons they glory in being.

In memory of Roger Ailes, who made bigotry, fear, and paranoia permanent fixtures of American conservative media: pic.twitter.com/nxw2XYZIRK — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes has died. Wow. Sending deep and heartfelt condolences to everyone who was abused, harassed, exploited, and unjustly fired by him — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 18, 2017

I’ve decided Chris Cornell is doing God a favor by providing vocals to the soundtrack of Roger Ailes’s descent into hell. — TOMÁS RÍOS (@TheTomasRios) May 18, 2017

You get the picture. A quick spin around the #RogerAiles hashtag is a good snapshot of how awful social media can be when combined with a rabid leftist ideology. Meanwhile, these same people fell to their virtual knees in agony over the death of Fidel Castro.