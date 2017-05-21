Johnson/Hanks 2020: SNL Skit Introduces Presidential Dream Team (VIDEO)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing a presidential bid for the last week or so. It all started with an interview in GQ, in which he hinted at a future run. “I think that it’s a real possibility,” he told the interviewer. Then he was on The Tonight Show a few nights ago, telling host Jimmy Fallon that he’s flattered by all the attention and thinks he has the qualities people want to see in a politician. But, “Three and a half years is a long ways away. So we’ll see.”

He hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live last night, and seemed to cement his intentions during the opening monologue. And he’s picked the best running mate ever: fellow Five-Timers Club member Tom Hanks.

WATCH: