While President Trump’s first foreign trip is grabbing all the headlines, his U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, has quietly made a trip to Jordon and Turkey to visit Syrian refugee camps. She wanted to see firsthand how the countries surrounding Syria are dealing with the overflow of refugees coming into their countries; the U.S. has spent more than $6.5 billion to help deal with the refugee crisis.

“We’re the No. 1 donor here through this crisis. That’s not going to stop. We’re not going to stop funding this,” Haley said. “The fact that I’m here shows we want to see what else needs to be done.”

Of particular interest to Haley was how younger refugees are faring.

She also inspected supplies being loaded onto trucks as part of a convoy that would bring into Syria supplies that were largely paid for by the U.S., telling aid workers, “This is all in the name of our Syrian brothers and sisters. We want you to feel like the U.S. is behind you.”

President Trump’s budget plan will be released tomorrow, and it is expected that there will be proposed cuts to foreign aid.