President Trump has called British Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Manchester following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. Trump is in the middle of his first foreign trip as president, and made the phone call from a stop in Jerusalem.

Readout of @POTUS Phone Call with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/DPZ1stKdUb — Michael C. Short (@MCShort45) May 23, 2017

Trump’s call to the prime minister follows public remarks he made earlier from Bethlehem during a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.