President Trump has called British Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Manchester following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. Trump is in the middle of his first foreign trip as president, and made the phone call from a stop in Jerusalem.
Trending

Breaking: Man Arrested in Connection with Manchester Bombing

Mickey White

Trump’s call to the prime minister follows public remarks he made earlier from Bethlehem during a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Tags: Donald Trump Manchester Terror Attack theresa may