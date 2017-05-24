Marty O’Connor received his MBA from Chapman University last past weekend, and he had a special surprise for his mother, Judy. Because Marty was a paralyzed in 2012 due a serious fall, Judy accompanied him to every one of his classes as he pursued an MBA. Marty thought his mom deserved a degree of her own, and Chapman U. agreed.

