Conservative commentator Paris Dennard appeared on Don Lemon’s show to discuss the alleged assault of a reporter by GOP congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. The point Dennard was trying to make – and that the immature, smug Lemon refused to let him make – was that violence has no place in politics, and the left should take responsibility for the role they play in the ever-increasing nasty nature of politics. Lemon would not accept any answer other than, wait for it, Donald Trump being the cause of every bad thing in the world. Lemon is a real tool.

WATCH:

